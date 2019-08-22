Broadway’s Kate Baldwin at Skylight

Skylight Music Theatre announced a special evening with Milwaukee native and two-time Broadway Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin in conversation with Skylight’s new Artistic Director Michael Unger. The one-night-only event will allow audiences an opportunity to ask questions and hear the two New York theater professionals share stories about their careers and the stage. Baldwin will also sing a few selections, and discuss what has influenced, shaped, and inspired her.

Baldwin attended Shorewood High School in the early ‘90s, where she studied drama and voice, and continued on to Northwestern University. Baldwin has received two Tony Award nominations, the most recent for her role as Irene Molloy in the revival of Hello Dolly! starring alongside Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. She has performed with the New York Philharmonic, and her concert work also includes several appearances with Stephen Sondheim.

“I am delighted that one of my first official acts at Skylight will be to welcome the Milwaukee community to our Skylight home for this in-depth conversation with the eminently marvelous

Kate Baldwin,” says Unger.

Baldwin also returns to Skylight on Saturday, Oct. 26, to headline the Skylight Night Gala, an annual fundraiser benefiting Skylight’s 60th anniversary season. Says Baldwin, “The evening will be fun, and this will be a personal, homecoming type of evening for me.”

Skylight on Broadway: An Evening with Kate Baldwin and Michael Unger will take place Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Downtown Screenings

Through Labor Day, The 730 Projection project will screen the film Winter Layup by photographer Jim Brozek, free of charge on a Downtown Milwaukee street. Winter Layup is composed of photographs taken while Brozek worked on US Steel lake boats during their winter layups on the Kinnickinnic River basin.

The film will run seven nights a week from dusk until dawn. The Winter Layup soundtrack is a mix of actual sounds from inside the boats, coupled with recorded percussion, and will accompany the film from dusk until 11 p.m. The work is intended to be watched from the sidewalk by pedestrians, where a bench has been installed for viewers who wish to linger

Brozek, a recipient of an NEA Visual Arts Fellowship and several Wisconsin Arts Board Fellowships, explained his creative process. “From 1976 to 1985, I worked on ore boats laid up in Milwaukee’s harbor. This project represents an effort to directly capture the essence of laborers at their work and in their workplace.”

The 730 Projection project is the brainchild of photographer Dick Blau, professor emeritus and co-founder of UWM’s Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres. Over the past year, Blau’s work was shown nightly as a continuous hour-long loop of 300 of his photographs, all taken within one block of his downtown home. On Sept. 3, following the end of Winter Layup, Blau’s film will return with a new edit, featuring an additional 100 photographs. Blau has known Brozek for about 40 years. “These Winter Layup photos are tender, funny and poignant, heroic and dangerous,” said Blau about his colleague’s work.

Winter Layup shows nightly on the storefront window immediately west of Mo’s Irish Pub, 142 W. Wisconsin Ave.