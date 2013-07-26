Broadway Theatre Center Open House Tonight

×

The Broadway Theatre Center's open house is a fun opportunity to get a glimpse into everything that goes on behind the stage. This year's open house takes place tonight from 5pm - 9pm and it is scheduled to feature the same fun and open atmosphere that has made the event so fun in years past.

From 5pm - 7:45 pm: The Broadway Theatre Center is open to self-guided tours involving short presentations by the staff in their costume, prop and scene shops, a trip beneath the stage of the Cabot Theatre and more. For those of us so familiar with the theaters and lobbies of the complex, it's interesting to get a look at the rest of it.

From 8pm - 9pm: The Broadway Theatre Center will be presenting free sneak performances of companies who perform there including the Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, Present Music and Bel Canto Chorus. Brief snippets of the season ahead for some of the best performing arts companies in town.

From 5pm - 7:45 pm: Upstairs the Bar & Bistro is open. Snacks and beverages are available courtesy of Indulge Wine Room.

It's great that the Broadway Theatre continues to offer this event. Theatre is a very social art. Inviting audiences behind the curtain is a fun way to increase the feeling of connection that makes theatre what it is.