Broccoli Theatricals presents THE GIRL IN 14 G

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining Sondheim on Sondheim at the studio theatre space run by In Tandem.

The production appears to be a last-minute thing that hasn’t had a great deal of time for promotion. (Padovano put the announcement as a Facebook status update. As of this moment, I can’t find mention of it anywhere else including the Broccoli Theatricals and In Tandem websites.) The production stars Gwen Ter Haar, Meaghan Reider Guterman, Carrie Gray, Jared Viktor Martin, Joshua David Atkins, and Adam Qutaishat. It features a chamber orchestra conducted by Joshua Parman. Special guest Jill Anna Ponasik (of Milwaukee Opera Theatre) will appear in some performances.

The Girl in 14 G runs Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 1, 6, 7 and 8. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.