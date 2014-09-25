Bronzeville Arts Ensemble presents a program of Shorts

The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage in a program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could be produced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will be staged at the end of this month. Playwright’s Showcase features three shorts: Just a Conversation Over Chicken and Dumplings by Michelle Dobbs, Judge Not by Josie Hymes and Posthumous Fame by Don E. Pannell.

The showcase features quite a cast including Mario Andre’, Patrice Bishop-Wise, Walter Burkes, La’Ketta Caldwell, Rainne Draper, Allen Edge, Karl Iglesias, Ron Scott Frye, Chike Johnson, Samantha Montgomery, Andrew Muwonge, Sheri Williams Pannell, Karen Wiesner Peterson, Kamara Stampley, Kwasi Stampley and Shayne Steliga. It’s an indicator of just how much talent is out there that a cast this size could be casually brought together for a single matinee performance at the end of the month. The talent is out there and its looking for an audience. Projects like this are absolutely essential for helping develop that audience.

The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble’s Playwright’s Showcase will be staged at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 W. Walnut St. on Sunday, Sept. 28. The one-performance-only matinee starts at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble online.