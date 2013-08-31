Bubbles and Mamet in Janesville

The Janesville Performing Arts Center has been working on an intimate, little studio theatre space. The space, which seats "approximately 100-200 people," is being named The Gallery. The space had a soft-opening early this month. There are a couple of acts already slated to come to the space in the coming months. Here's a look:

×

Geoff Akins practices that rare art of performance bubble crafting. This is the perfect act for a very. very small theatre. The Gallery will be home to that special kind of wonder that can only be found in soap and surface dynamics that are in a particularly playful mood.

Geoff Akins' Bubble Wonder Show comes to The Gallery on Sunday, September 22nd at 2pm.

×

And coming in October, Michael Stalsberg directs a production of David Mamet's drama Speed the Plow. The production is staged by local theatre company Stage One, Inc.

Stage One's Speed the Plow runs October 10th- 20th.

For more info about the Janesville PAC, visit them online.

Stage One Inc. has a three show season coming-up. For more information about them, visit their website.