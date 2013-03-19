The Buffoonery Project: A Greendale Community Theatre Fundraiser with Laughs

×

The Greendale Community Theatre launches the next in a series of all-comedy fundraisers next month. April 19th and 20th at Joe K's Ranch, the GCT's Brian Bzdawka presents The Buffoonery Project--a program of comedy, songs and an improvised musical.

The project will feature T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical--this particular line-up being Jordan Gwiazdowski, Amanda Carson, Mara McGhee, Robby McGhee, Brian Bzdawka and Laura McDonald.

Stand-up comics will rotate (as stand-up comics sometimes do.) Here's the line-up:

April 19th at 7:30pm: Tim Higgins

April 19th at 10pm: Ryan Holman

April 20th at 7:30pm: Sammy Arechar

April 20th at 10pm: Erik Koconis

Two programs each evening: 7:30 pm and 10:00 pm.

All the Buffonery takes place at Joe K's Ranch in Cudahy on 4840 South Whitnall Avenue.