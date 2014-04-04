The Butler Is Doing It Again In Whitefish Bay

×

This month, the Bay Players stage the follow-up to Tim Kelly’s murder mystery spoof The Bulter Did It. The genre lends itself to spoofery so well that Kelly was able to be quite successful with a sequel. The Butler Did It, Again features the return of satirical characters based on Miss. Marple a Raymond Chandler/Philip Malow hardboiled detective, Father Dowling and more.

The Bay Players’ production of The Butler Did It, Again runs April 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. For more information, call 414-272-5694 or visit The Bay Palyers online.