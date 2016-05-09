Bye Bye Birdie Auditions

The classic musical Bye Bye Birdie is retro pop. A rock singer is drafted into the Army. The show centers around publicity stunt involving him and giving one last pre-service kiss to a fan on the Ed Sullivan Show . It’s a little strange to think of the musical as being even a little retro when it was originally staged as the 1960 musical was inspired Elvis Presley’s 1957 draft notice. By the time the musical became a hit, Sgt. Presley had already finished his brief service in the army.

The musical lives on over half a century later. The latest local production comes to the greater Milwaukee area courtesy of Imagination Theatre of Germantown this coming summer. It looks to cast for the production this month. Auditions take place May 22 and 24 with callbacks held on May 25. Rehearsals begin May 31. The show runs Jul. 15 - 24.

Auditions take place at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Rd, Germantown. For more information, visit the auditions Facebook events page.