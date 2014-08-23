Cabaret Around the Corner With Off the Wall Theatre

The tiny stage of the Off The Wall Theatre is nestled in a little storefront space right across the street from one of the biggest theater complexes in town. It feels very out-of-the-way in all the right ways. It’s a perfect atmosphere in which to stage a production of Cabaret.

The tiny space gets turned into a little 1933 German alternative space hiding away from the impending doom of the Third Reich. There’s a sense of early 20th century freedom and experimentation. As usual for such a production, Off The Wall’s Dale Gutzman should manage to make the tiny little space feel huge with a very, very large cast. Claudio Parrone Jr. plays male lead Cliff. Laura Monagle plays talented British singer Sally Bowles in the production, which also features Jeremy C. Welter as the emcee, Marilyne White, Lawrence J. Lukasavage, James Strange, Robb Preston, Nathan Danzer, Alejandra Gonzalez, Babara Zaferos, Thomas Welcenbach, Marann Curtis, Cari Dulan, Michelle White, Parker Vogel, Dan O'Dwyer, Matt Zeman, Paul Pfannenstiel, Patrick McCann, and Max Williamson.

I’ve seen this show on a small stage before. (The production staged at what is now Theatre Unchained was phenomenal.) I don’t know... looking at all the names above I realize that the space in question feels even smaller and more intimate than that stage so it’ll be interesting to see how Gutzman uses the space.

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Cabaret runs Sept. 17-28. For more information, visit Off The Wall online.