Cabaret Milwaukee Presents RISE OF THE APOTHECARY

Retro drama group Cabaret Milwaukee opens a new hardboiled detective show this coming weekend as it presents Rise of the Apothecary at the classy east side restaurant Casablanca. The cozy retro feel of early 20th century dancing, music and drama resonates through a nice, little space with drinks and dinner and such. A new villain enters the expanding world of the Hardboiled Milwaukee detective drama.

It’s an original retro piece written in the style of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler written with site-specific attention to detail. Rise of the Apothecary runs Aug. 19 - 27 at Casablanca on 728 E. Brady St. For specific dates, times and ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.