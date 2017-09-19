Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. The Clockwork Man , origins marks the beginning of a new trilogy for the company and is centered on a love triangle between a talented but unhinged doctor, his young wife and the doctor’s assistant.

The trio has traveled to India during the Great War to escape the doctor’s creditors, and there they encounter the power of the mystic arts. Although the plot is somewhat fantastical (as any good ’30s radio drama should be), compelling performances ensure the drama maintains a human element.

In the title role of Doctor Boggs, Kirk Thomsen creates a disturbing, almost clown-like portrait of a highly intelligent man who, in the face of personal loss, quickly reveals how ruthless he really is. As his wife, Diane, and assistant, Dr. Pendelton, Abigail Stein and Paul Fojut, respectively, portray a believable pair of social inferiors in the midst of a desperate tryst. The duo had great stage chemistry and made convincing lovers. Andrew Parchman’s portrayal of Sriram, a mystic Indian doctor, was understated and powerful. He, along with Andrew Butler, did a good job performing in Indian dialect and even delivering a few lines in Hindi. Kudos here to Susan Abraham, who both performed a small role in the drama and served as the production’s dialect coach.

Production values are as high as possible in the intimate space of the historic Astor Hotel, where sightlines are unavoidably problematic. Amanda Hull’s period costumes are of particular note for their accuracy and aesthetics.

Among the entr’acte performers, the radio show’s host, Richard Howling (Nick Firer), delivers his usual entertaining blend of banter and era-appropriate world news. Producer/co-writer Josh Bryan wrote the radio show script (David Law is responsible for the script for the Clockwork drama), and his dialogue gives Firer plenty of decade-transcending material to work with. A particularly hard-hitting bit comes in the form of Richard’s now all-too-familiar speculations on how the minimum wage might somehow drive jobs overseas.

Dora Diamond as the featured songstress shows her tremendous range and technical ability in such classic numbers as “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Body and Soul.” The Howling Radio Hour Jinglers (who advertise the show’s real-life sponsors in the style of 1930s radio jingles) were fabulous as always; this show’s complement features Haley San Fellippo, Sarah Wallisch and Kira Walters, all in fine voice, especially in a spooky, harmonic tribute to their hosting venue.

Danielle Webber and Thom Cauley offer a glimpse into the tap dance world of the show’s time period, performing a charming duet featuring choreography from the classic Shim Sham and the B.S. Chorus.

Among the comedians, Laura Holterman’s Mrs. Milli is sassy and likeable as always, offering double entendre-laden culinary advice to the “modern” housewife. Cabaret Milwaukee’s recurring stand-up comedian, Michael Palmisano, was this time joined by local sportscaster Ramie Makhlouf for entertainingly irreverent arguments about whether U.S. or Middle Eastern sporting events are superior.

Playing at Saturday’s show was the talented House Piano Man Gabriel Hammer, along with Nazario Chickpeazio delivering gorgeous riffs on traditional Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, including oud, sitar and Tibetan singing bowls. The latter made for subtle and culturally sensitive aural environments during the scenes dealing with “black magic.”

Through Oct. 1 at the Astor Hotel Pub, 924 E. Juneau Ave. For tickets, call 414-902-3895 or search “Cabaret MKE” on brownpapertickets.com.