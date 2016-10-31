A Cabin In The Woods: The Musical

×

Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard’s 2012 horror film The Cabin in the Woods was given some deservedly high praise when it came out. It’s the story of 5 college friends going to a distant location that isn’t quite what it seems. The script fuses horror with humor in a very distinctive storytelling style that reveres the genre through cleverly criticizing it. Early next month, Milwaukee Metro Voices looks to handle the tricky task of spoofing the movie in a live musical theatre format. A Cabin in the Woods is a daring attempt to spoof a hip self-satire.





Judging from the promo copy, this isn't a direct adaptation of the original story. (Note the differing titles of the movie and the musical.) The five friends going out to a distant location that has no wi-fi or cell reception sounds similar enough, but it also talks of a "a mysterious monster who is eager to feast on the souls of corrupted college students," and not (MOVIE SPOILER) "an ancient evil that needs blood and the efforts of a full-scale global operation to continue its ongoing slumber."





In any case, it sounds like an interesting challenge for a small-scale musical production on an intimate stage. Tessara Morgan directs the show alongside musical director Trefor Williams.





Milwaukee Metro Voices’ A Cabin in the Woods runs Nov. 4 - 6 at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 N. 10th St. For ticket reservations and more, visit Milwaukee Metro Voices online.