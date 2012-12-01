Candy Cane Tales at Waukesha Civic

×

Originally conceived and written by John Cramer, Candy Cane Tales and Holiday Carols is a reasonably longstanding holiday tradition in Waukesha CivicTheatre. The musical variety show features a large cast and plenty of different holiday moods that serve the community theatre vibe quite well.

Right on the strip downtown Waukesha, the Waukesha Civic Theatre's home at the Magaret Brate Brant Civic Theatre Building couldn't possibly feel more cozy. It's small town suburban Wisconsin in a very, very big way. There are antique malls, mom and pop restaurants and a number of cozy, little bars.

The press info mentions a huge cast. Unless you're friend or family, you're not going to recognize ANY of these names, but they are included here to let you know just what kind of a warm, friendly vibe might be waiting for you if you head out for a quaint, little community theatre variety show. If you're in the right mood for it, you'll be seeing the following people in the show:

The cast includes Sarah Albers, Lily Baranowski, Evelyn Barta, Jeff Barta, Paul Burkard, Mark Cage, Lee Conrad, Kaitlyn Downing, Teri Downing, Alexa Farell, Martin Graffenius, Jamee Hueschen, Darlene Junker, Allyson Kulinski, Clarissa Kuster, Jonathan LaMack, Kylee Manser, Grace McDonell, Mary Melter, CJ O'Donnell, Isaiah Reynolds, Owen Reynolds, Kaden Rhodes, Emma Schoultz, John Sindic, Shawn Spellman, Caitie Tarr, Jim Volden, Tammy Vrba, Marissa Welvang, and Erin Wilson-Xayaosa.

Jes Hancock and Jacob Sudbrink direct the show.

Candy Cane Tales and Holiday Carols runs now through December 16th on 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-547-0708 or visit Waukesha Civic online.