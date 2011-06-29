'Cannibal! The Musical' Served Up at Alchemist Theatre

The recent acclaim for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Broadway musical The Book of Mormon solidifies critical success for a writing team best known for the long-running animated TV satire "South Park." Long before that Comedy Central hit, the pair collaborated on Cannibal! The Musical, a darkly comic musical that makes it to the Alchemist Theatre in mid-July courtesy of Bad Example Productions.

Kurtis Witzlsteiner stars as Alferd Packer, who leads a group of prospectors into the Colorado Territory in 1873. Packer is at the center of a long journey, which could be a challenge to stage in the Alchemist's intimate theater space. Technical logistics aside, the show is funny enough that it should work no matter what.

Bad Example's Cannibal! The Musical runs July 14-30 at the Alchemist Theatre. To reserve tickets, visit www.alchemisttheatre.com.

Theater Happenings

Peter J. Woods stages his one-weekend experimental theater piece Standingstillorworse this weekend at The Borg Ward. The mixture of theatrical staging and art noise hits the stage July 1-3.