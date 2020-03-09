Captivating Heartbreak in ‘The Trojan Women’ at UWM

× Expand Photo Courtesy of UWM Theatre

Left with the aftermath of the Trojan War, The Trojan Women by Euripides centers on the women of the city of Troy as they come to terms with their losses. As the women mourn their husbands and sons, they recount their tragedy, comfort each other’s pains and look to their future, most of them as slaves to the victorious Greeks. Under the direction of Marti Gobel, the show left its audience breathless.

Kiana Van Dornick plays Hecuba, the dethroned queen of Troy. Her performance is passion-filled and riveting as the audience watches a queen mourn not only her family but her city and her former life. Her daughter, Cassandra, played by Hope Riesterer, takes on a darker role as her mourning is shaped by madness. She is seemingly delighted with the life that awaits her, a sharp contrast to the women who surround her.

As in all Greek shows, the chorus makes this production whole. Twelve students complete the chorus, but their overall energy and spirit could have been the work of 50. Their singing and hums create a haunting atmosphere and their movements are beautiful. As they echo lines or speak in unison, the devastation on stage becomes inescapable. Though it is not easy to watch, it is incredibly impactful. The next time classic Greek theater is being performed, make sure to witness it.