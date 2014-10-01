Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage

In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The Musical . While Stephen King’s 1974 novel is best known for its 1976 film adaptation starring Sissy Spacek, I submit that the paper page and the silver screen can’t do justice to the experience of Carrie’s telekinetic rage rendered live.

The production has a plum of a pedigree: Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film) wrote the script, Academy Award-winner Michael Gore ( Fame , Terms of Endearment ) wrote the music and Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford ( Fame , Footloose ) wrote the lyrics.

Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie takes the stage at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 10-26, 1024 S. Fifth St. For tickets, visit theatreunchained.com.

Theater Happenings

n Only at a Boozy Bard production of Macbeth would “Out, damn spot!” refer to a red wine stain. This new company takes an irreverent approach to the Bard of Avon—ironically, with historically accurate results. “The audience is encouraged to heckle,” reassures Director Jeremy Eineichner, “because that’s how it was done in Shakespeare’s time.” That’s only one reason why the production demands ace actors: Two minutes before the unrehearsed play is unleashed, the actors choose parts from a hat. Naturally Boozy Bard’s casting isn’t finicky about gender, age, etc. Shakespeare Raw Presents: Macbeth plays at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6-8 at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery, 901 W. Juneau Ave. Tickets are $10 or $5 if you are wearing a costume (says Eineichner: “Any costume piece will do.”).

■ Shear Madness is the longest-running non-musical in American theater history, having played to many millions in 15 languages since its 1978 premiere. For years, beloved Milwaukee actor John McGivern has carried the comic murder mystery on his gentle shoulders to great acclaim. A brand new production starring McGivern and featuring original director and co-creator Bruce Jordan will be presented by Potowatomi Hotel and Casino in its state-of-the-art Northern Lights Theater, 1721 W. Canal St., from Oct. 9-Nov. 15. It’s the tribe’s first go as an off-Broadway theater producer and McGivern’s last time performing the role. Call 414-847-7922 or visit paysbig.com for tickets.

■ The Bay Players present Jay Presson Allen’s Tony-winning play, Forty Carats . The comedy follows 40-year-old divorcee Anne Stanley’s whirlwind romance with a 22-year-old local while vacationing in Greece. After returning to New York and the problems of daily life, Stanley discovers that the young man is courting her daughter. The show runs Oct. 3-11 at Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E. Fairmount Ave. Call 414-272-5694 for tickets.

■ UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its season with Anton in Show Business . Jane Martin’s play follows the backstage escapades of a doomed production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters . UWM’s production is directed by Raeleen McMillion, a UWM professor and co-founder of Renaissance Theaterworks, the production’s community partner. The show runs Oct. 8-12 at UWM’s Mainstage Theatre, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. For tickets, call 414-229-4308 or visit arts.uwm.edu/ticketing.

■ Distinguished music director Paula Foley Tillen joins director Jake Schertz, a Carroll University senior, to stage the Carroll Players production of the 1997 musical Bat Bay for performances Oct. 10 at 7p.m. and Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at CU’s Otteson Theatre, 238 East Ave., Waukesha. The appealingly oddball show is about the quest of a half-boy/half-bat for a place in contemporary society. Call 262-524-7633 or visit tickets.carrollu.edu for tickets.

■ Upon the Fragile Shore , a new play by American playwright Caridad Svich, explores human rights and environmental issues across the globe. On Friday, Oct. 10, Carthage Theatre joins a large number of theaters around the world to present the play to a global audience. Neil Scharnick directs a cast of alumni in a free staged reading at 7:30 p.m. in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.

Correction: In the Holiday Performances add-on to our recent 2014-15 Season Arts Guide, the Schauer Arts Center’s Mainstage offerings should have been listed as: Dance Alive National Ballet’s The Nutcracker , Dec. 3-4; Jim Witter: Christmas Memories , Dec. 5; Rockapella Holiday , Dec. 19.