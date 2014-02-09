Carroll University Presents V-Day Vagina Monologues

×

This February 14th, the Carroll University Players present a V-Day staging of Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues at the Otteson Theatre on 238 North East Avenue in Waukesha . The production is being directed by Carly Sauer--a junior theatre student from Madison. It includes more than 20 Carroll University students from various majors performing the monologues expressing quite a few different angles on the feminine experience--sex, love, rape, birth, orgasms anatomy and so on.