Carroll University’s Free Summer Rep

Carroll University’s Carroll Players will be staging a couple of plays in rotating rep next month. From June 5 through the 21, the Players will be staging a contemporary comedy and something a bit less than contemporary.

Anton In Show Business follows three actresses as they look to stage Chekov in Texas at the turn of the century. The play debuted elsewhere not too long ago.

The Importance of Being Earnest needs no introduction. It somehow seems strange that Oscar Wilde’s classic farce is only 120 years old (give or take.) It has a timelessness that has kept it fresh and witty for nearly a dozen decades.

The Carroll Players’ Summer Repertory Series takes place on Carroll University’s Otteson Theatre on 238 N. East Ave. in Waukesha. To reserve a free seat, call 262-524-7633. For more information, visit the Carroll Players online.