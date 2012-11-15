Carroll University Stages Drood

×

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a name that not a whole lot of people are familiar with. Charles Dickens' name, on the other hand, is more or less universally recognizable. Edwin Drood would probably be a bit more familiar to people if Dickens ever managed to finish his story. Dicken's last, unfinished novel would have likely passed into that special kind of obscurity reserved for people really, really into old literature were it not for the fact that Rupert Holmes turned that unfinished that novel into a musical that has occasionally been produced since its original staging back in '87.

The musical makes its latest local appearance this month as Carroll University stages its faculty-directed production November 16th and 17th at the Otteson Theatre on the Carroll Campus on 100 North East Avenue in Waukesha. For ticket reservations, call 262-524-7302.