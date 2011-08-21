Carte Blanche Call For Scripts

×

A few days ago, Carte Blanche Studios'Jimmy Dragolovich announced that what had originally been announced as the first annual short play fest this past month would, in fact, be the first of a twice-annual festival of shorts--one festival series would run in summer--the other in winter.

Carte Blanche has announced that it is looking for scripts for its Winter New Plays Festival scheduled to be run in January of 2012. The theatre company is looking for non-musical shorts 10 - 45 minutes in length. Some plays may be work shopped prior to rehearsal. Playwrights will not be directing their own work. All plays submitted must be un-produced, though previous staged readings are okay.

Toe enter, send two hard copies of the script plus a plot synopsis to:

Carte Blanche Studios New Plays Festival,

1024 S 5th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Or drop them off in person during regular business hours.

The deadline for submissions is November 1st.

For more information, call 262-716-4689 or email Jimmy Dargolovich at jimmydrag@yahoo.com