Carte Blanche Mines Humor From 'Mein Kampf'

When Jewish-Hungarian playwright György Tábori was forced to flee the Nazis in 1935, he probably could not have imagined writing a humorous play involving the Nazi leader. But half a century later, in 1987, Tabori's dark farce about a young Hitler made its debut. And now that comedy, Mein Kampf, opens the regular season for Carte Blanche Studios this month

The play tackles the absurd task of trying to find the humanity beneath the mask of one of history's all-time villains. In no way does the story attempt to be historically accurate, but neither does it attempt to be a wildly goofy characterization of a villain in training. Named after Hitler's biography, Mein Kampf is billed as “A Great Love Story—Hitler and His Jew.”

The story follows a young Adolf as he prepares for an art college's entrance exam. A well-meaning Jewish man encourages Hitler to cut his hair and trim his moustache in preparation for the exam. When Hitler fails the test, the man encourages him to enter politics.

The comedy has to be balanced with the darkness of the impending human tragedy, which should prove to be an interesting challenge for director Jimmy Dragolovich.

Carte Blanche Studios' production of Mein Kampf runs Sept. 23-Oct. 9 at Carte Blanche's space at 1024 S. Fifth St. To reserve tickets, call 262-716-4689.

Theater Happenings

Off the Wall Theatre opens its season with On the Beach, Dale Gutzman's staging of the Nevil Shute novel concerning a society struggling to survive after nuclear war. Gutzman also stars in the show, which runs Sept. 15-25. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.