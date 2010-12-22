Carte Blanche’s Captivating ‘Hostage’

Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately trying to stick together in the interest of national independence.

Not all of the accents are perfectly rendered, and many of the deeper, more intricate emotions of the characters lack fluidity, but Carte Blanche does a brilliant, stylish job of creating a revolutionary mood filled with quirky particulars.

The story takes place in an establishment managed by Irish nationalists Pat (Dylan Zalewski) and Meg (Samantha Paige). Ed Barczynski plays the owner of the propertya fiercely proud Irishman who has acquired some madness over the years. Zalewski, Paige and Barczynski anchor a solid cast. Emily Craig is particularly memorable as the brothel’s most captivating prostitute.

The central conflict of the play arrives with Kyle Queenan in the role of Leslie, a Cockney gentleman who has been taken hostage by members of the Irish Republican Army. The characters are very complex, but we’re never able to completely sympathize with one or more of the characters. Still, this light comedy packs enough emotional depth to make you think well after the show’s final bows.

Carte Blanche Studios’ production of The Hostage runs through Dec. 29 at Carte Blanche’s theater space at 1024 S. Fifth St.