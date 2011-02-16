Carte Blanche’s ‘Imaginary Invalid’ Offers Real Fun

Molière's last play, The Imaginary Invalid,outlined problems with late-17th-century health care that echo troubles with the current system. Carte Blanche Studios' production cartwheels through the deeper social criticisms of the classic comedy in a fun show that doesn't dwell in the darkness for too long.

The title character is a man named Argan, played by Charlie Bauer. Argan is a wealthy man who is convinced that he is in poor health. In an effort to improve his health, he employs doctors and apothecaries all too happy to agree with him for the sake of revenue. The bulk of the plot focuses on Argan's desires to have his daughter Angelique (Bethany Peters) marry the son of a prominent doctor.

A large ensemble cast deftly moves through the show in a studio theater set up in the round. The scenes of physical comedy find the actors coming quite close to those in the front rows. As Argan, Bauer shows a technical expertise with the kind of physical and lyrical comedy that Molière and director Jimmy Dragolovich ask of him, but his performance lacks the comic depth that would make this character truly charming. There are a number of similar performances in the cast, but a few manage to excel. Amber Smith saunters through a very witty turn as Argan's maid Toinette, who acts as the sly voice of reason throughout the play. Clayton Hamburg applies just the right comic timing to multiple roles. Laura Holterman brings brilliant comic energy as Argan's overly dramatic youngest daughter, Louison.

Carte Blanche Studios' production of The Imaginary Invalid runs through Feb. 20 at its studio theater on 1024 S. Fifth St. To reserve tickets, call 262-716-4689.