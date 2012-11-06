When Jimmy Dragolovich was getting his degree in California, the student theatre program had a festival feel about it. The student program produced a dynamic range of plays that would make it to the stage briefly before vanishing to make way for the next show.

Now Dragolovich is bringing that kind of energy and that kind of atmosphere to his Cart Blanche Studio Theatre in a series of new plays festivals . . . the latest of which runs November 8th through 11th. A series of short plays make it to the stage of the intimate Cart Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street in a celebration of the endless inventiveness of local theatre. It's a really interesting atmosphere that can be a lot of fun. Actors and creative types hang out at Carte Blanche's bar between shows. Sit down. Have a beer. Hang out. The doors open on the next show shortly and everyone files in for the next one. It's a really fun atmosphere. It'd be nice to see that turn into a regular tradition.

For more information on Carte Blanche's New Plays Festival, visit Carte Blanche online or call 414-688-7313.