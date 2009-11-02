Carte Blanche Studios Turns to ‘The Producers’

×

The people who only flock to big-budget touringBroadway shows miss out on some really beautiful musical theater performed onthe smaller stages of local companies. Off the Wall Theatre has been packingrather large, sometimes impressive musicals into its small studio space foryears. Andrecently staged a compelling production of Cabaretthat actually benefited from a smaller theater space. Beginning Nov. 12, CarteBlanche tries its hand at a big Broadway-style musical comedy with itsproduction of Mel Brooks’ The Producers.

The story of two guys who try to make a fortune bycreating a ridiculously large Broadway flop almost sounds like too much forCarte Blanche’s tiny studio space to handle. The huge title number from thedeliberately tasteless show-within-the-show, “Springtime For Hitler,” presentsthe biggest challenge.

“We cram four people per square inch onto thestage,” jokes Carte Blanche’s Jimmy Dragolovich, “so you feel like you’re in acan of sardines singing and dancing.”

A man attempting to place 30 people on the samestage of a tiny studio theater for “Springtime for Hitler”complete withmultileveled platforms, orchestra, dancers, mirrors, etc.could probably usesome laughs. But Carte Blanche has had a remarkable track record, so there’slittle doubt that this production will be entertaining as well.

Another good sign is the level of talent in thecast. Michael Traynor, whose attention to detail made for a strikingperformance as the emcee in Carte Blanche’s Cabaret,has been studying Zero Mostel in the original film and will doubtlessly add hisown personality to the role of Max Bialystock. Jordan Gwiazdowski, who showed a remarkable talent for comedy in CarteBlanche’s recent production of Don’tDress for Dinner, plays Max’s neurotic partner, Leo Bloom. Gwiazdowski’scomic instincts should be put to good use as the terminally uncomfortableBloom. The sexy love interest Ulla is played by Amber Smith, who, as a Frenchcook, also made a strong impression in Don’tDress for Dinner.

The Producers runs through Nov. 22 at Carte BlancheStudios, 1024 S. Fifth St.