Carthage College Theatre Will Stage Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Soon to be celebrating its 50th anniversary, Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead was likely seen as being incredibly revolutionary when it made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1966. Now the existentialist look at the lives of two hopelessly doomed minor characters from Hamlet is pretty standard fare that’s found stages in colleges, universities and community theaters. The latest local production will be staged in Kenosha courtesy of Carthage College. The Carthage Theatre Department will stage the tragicomedy Sept. 26 - Oct. 4 at the college’s Wartburg Auditorium. For more information and to order tickets, visit Carthage College online.