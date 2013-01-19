The Case of Tortoise Vs. Hare

×

The Missoula Children's Theatre has a clever little project that its been running presumably for quite some time. The touring children's theatre program has professional actors going around to various venues all over the place and holding performances featuring local children who audition to be in the show. So it's a combination of children's theatre class and performance that all begins and ends in a very small window of time.

This particular outing, the Missoula Children's Theatre brings The TORTOISE VERSUS THE HARE to UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium. Somewhere between 50 and 60 local students will be cast to perform in the show along the two touring Missoula Children's Theatre actor/directors. (Given enough tour dates, the Missoula Children's Theatre staff could work with over 1,000 kids per year, which is actually really cool when you think about it . . . they're providing an interesting stage opportunity for A LOT of kids nationwide.) Auditions are held Monday, January 28th at 4pm. Here's a link to the registration form.

The first rehearsals are held after the audition and casting session. Rehearsals will be conducted on Monday following the audition and casting session (6:30 – 8:30 p.m.) and Tuesday through Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Young Auditorium. Not all cast members are needed for every session. The performance itself will be held on Saturday February 2nd at 2pm.

For more information, visit Young Auditorium online.