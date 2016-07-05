Catholic Hairspray at Mid-Month

Later this month, Catholic school Divine Savior Holy Angels and Community Theatre Works will stage a production of the fabulous retro ’60s musical Hairspray. The production features a fusion of actors from 6th grade to adult bringing the story to the stage. Inspired by the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, the musical is set in Baltimore in 1962 as two cultures integrated in kind of an allegory for the socio-cultural effect of rock and roll’s rise to prominence. The importance of cultural integration is explored in a story set in the midst of the civil rights movement. It’s perfect material for an emotionally vibrant summer musical.

DSHA’s staging of Hairspray runs Jul. 15 -17 on 4257 N. 100th St. For ticket reservations and more, visit DSHA Theatre online.