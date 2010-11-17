Cats, Cupcakes and Nebraska

×

Honestly, if you give a cat a cupcake, it’ll probably be pretty disinterested in it unless there’s catfood or catnip sprinkled on it . . . perhaps wet food could serve a frosting or it could be made to move around very, very fast . . . In spite of this, the Laura Numeroff children’s book If You Give A Cat A Cupcake has been a huge hit since it debuted as part of the If You Give A . . . series a couple of years ago. The message is simple . . . for every action, there is a reaction. And for every reaction, there’s another and another and so on . . . the book never quite gets to the whole complexity of the concept of quantum causality, but it’s an interesting introduction to a much bigger world for kids . . .

The last Sunday of the month, the Omaha Theater Company brings a stage adaptation of the popular children’s book to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in Hartford. The child-friendly 60-minute program comes to the Schauer Center at 3pm on Sunday, Noember 28th. The show is recommended for kids 3 and older. For more info, call the Schauer Center at 262-670-0560.