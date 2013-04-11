Celebrate Bacchus with The Quasi Mondo

×

The First Meeting for the Quasi Mondo's BACCHANALIA Irreverent experimental theatre group The Quasi Mondo opens its next show this month as it presents Bacchanalia--a celebration of wine, fertility, ecstasy and all those other things associated with Bacchus. Written and directed by Quasi Mondos' Brian Rott and Jessi Miller, the show sounds promising. The voice of the fledgling theatre company seems to work best when it speaks through multiple different performance styles and disciplines without trying too hard to infuse an overall plot structure . . . and a celebration of the nature of celebration sounds like a really fun platform for that kind of thing.

As the press release has it:

" The gods will rumble on Mount Olympus; Socrates will be executed; the Cyclops will be blinded; satyrs will dance; Medusa will wriggle. This exciting and cathartic Quasimondo original has something for every palette. A banquet of hors d’ oeuvres and libations will be offered as an opportunity to indulge in this panoply of history and culture. "

Ancient ritual. Myth. Philosophy. The origins of theatre. Sounds like Bacchanalia is endeavoring to reach into the heart of it all. Once again, quite a bit of potential for the new company to explore.

Quasi Mondo's Bacchanalia opens April 19th at the Milwaukee Fortress. More information should become available with Quasi Mondo online. The show continues through May 4th.