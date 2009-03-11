Celebration and Tragedy

The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, now through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ramsey (the name behind last year's Grafton City Blues), the show is a celebration of New Orleans jazz mixed with somber bits of monologue taken from the recent tragedy. The juxtaposition of upbeat, energizing music against stories of people losing their homes and families can be a little jarring at times, but it is that very element that makes Fire on the Bayou more than just another cabaret show.

The stage of the Stackner is decked out in Mardi Gras trappings, as are the musicians. As with Grafton City Blues, Ramsey has chosen to bring the music and stories of New Orleans together with street musicians. Characters like Spyboy Jambalaya, Dr. Johnay, Queen Marie, Traps and Professor Shorthair are played by seasoned stage musicians like Milton Craig Nealy, Eric Noden, Jannie Jones, Scott Napoli and Jeremy Cohen. Professional musicians come together to bring a well-rehearsed, well-polished cabaret approximation of the freewheeling, improvisational feel of traditional New Orleans jazz.

For the most part, Fire on the Bayou's momentum carries it through occasional moments when the mood feels faintly forced or artificial. This is undoubtedly one of the highest-energy productions to be staged at the Stackner in years, as the audience is called to its feet on more than one occasion. The Katrina monologues aren't the only slow and somber parts of the show, however. The company performs a heartfelt rendition of "What It Means to Miss New Orleans" near the end of Act One, and Jannie "Queen Marie" Jones performs a soulful "House of the Rising Sun" near the beginning of Act Two.

Photos by Jay Westhauser