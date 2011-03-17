The Cemetery Club in Grafton

×

Ivan Menchell’s light comedy The Cemetery Club has had some success over the years. It may have managed to avoid the deeper elements of life, death and aging, but the story of three widows has had more than enough appeal to keep productions of it popping up all over the country. It’s the story of three women who meet for tea once a month prior to going out to visit their late husbands at the cemetery. The story makes it to Grafton’s North Shore Academy of the Arts courtesy of a Cedarburg Players production early next month.James J. Gallagher directs a cast including Shirley Decker, Joan End, James Huston, Fran Klumb and Rhonda Trickey.

The Cedarburg Players’ production of The Cemetery Club runs April 8th-17th. For more info, call 414-297-9711.