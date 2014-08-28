Cemetery Club at SummerStage

SummerStage of Delafield rolls into the final weeks of summer with Ivan Menchell’s The Cemetery Club. The peaceful outdoor seclusion of Lapham Peak State Park serves as a pleasant setting for a play about three women who visit the graves of their late husbands once a month. Things get complicated when a widower begins to visit the grave of his late wife in a comedy that lightly touches on some of the weightiest topics imaginable. The show is being directed by Diane Powell.

SummerStage’s production of The Cemetery Club runs Aug. 28 - Sept. 13. For more information, visit SummerStage online.