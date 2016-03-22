‘Censored on Final Approach’ at Renaissance Theaterworks

The term “censor” is defined as suppressing or deleting anything considered objectionable, offensive, immoral or harmful to society. An apropos word used in the title of Phylis Ravel’s (1943-2012) compelling, history-based drama Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes.

The WASP program was a group of a little more than 1,000 women recruited by the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II to fly military aircraft and tow targets for live anti-aircraft artillery practice. The goal was to free up male pilots for combat missions. WASPs collectively flew more than 60 million miles in every type of military aircraft. In 1977, President Jimmy Carter honored them for their service by granting them full military status for their service, and they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in July 2009 by President Obama. Yet these women are often overlooked in history classes and today continue to fight for recognition of their service (see the recent story about them by Michael Schmidt in The New York Times).

“ Censored on Final Approach is the story of four WASPs at Camp Davis. They are fictional characters but they interact with characters that are historical figures, like Jackie Cochran and Major Stevenson. Phylis based the WASP stories off of real incidents that happened at Camp Davis during World War II, so we know we are working close to history,” says Leda Hoffmann, director of the Renaissance Theaterworks show. “The play raises questions about censorship of sabotage of WASP planes. While there are no official documents describing the sabotage of aircraft used by woman, it has been fascinating and deeply disturbing to read accounts from a variety of diary and oral history sources describing deliberate acts of sabotage. Thirty-eight WASPs died serving their country during World War II. Many of those deaths may have been prevented.”

Featured in the show is a mix of professional actors and Marquette students—James Fletcher, Kat Wodtke, Megan Kaminsky and Greta Wohlrabe—as well as production design that Hoffmann says “allows audiences to use their imaginations as they travel with us [and includes] a flight sequence.” Hoffman additionally shares that the detailed, historically accurate costumes help ground viewers in the time and place.

“The stories of the WASPs are inspirational,” Hoffman says. “By taking a look at the bravery, resilience and drive of the WASPs, we can all stop to take a look at our contemporary world and fight to instill respect and equity for all.”

Renaissance Theaterworks’ Censored on Final Approach runs April 1-24 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.

Theater Happenings

Carthage Theatre presents Trifles , a show about two detectives in a small Midwest town investigating the murder of one Mr. Wright. Dealing with morals, ethics, justice, truth and perspective, this Laurel McKenzie-directed production runs March 31-April 2 at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences’ Studio Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. For tickets, call 262-551-6661 or visit carthage.edu/theatre.

Always A Bridesmaid is a comedic romp about four loyal and determined women who’ve sworn to keep the promise they made together during senior prom: That they’d be in each other’s weddings, no matter what. See this “marriage-go-round, laugh-out-loud” show presented by Bay Players at Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E. Fairmount Ave., April 1-9. For tickets, call 414-299-9040 or visit thebayplayers.com.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Skin of Our Teeth is a raucous tour through humanity with the Antrobus family that celebrates human resilience—even in the face of global war, climate change, famine and economic collapse. See this wildly entertaining American classic at Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa, April 1-17 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. For tickets, call 414-207-4879, email SkinOfOurTeeth@villageplayhouse.org or visit villageplayhouse.org.

First Stage presents the world premiere of a magical fairytale co-commissioned by First Stage and Adventure Theatre MTC, Ella Enchanted . We follow the journey of Ella of Frell, who was cursed at birth with the “gift of obedience,” causing her to automatically obey any order given to her. Meet Ella, ogres, giants, wicked stepsisters, fairy godmothers and a handsome prince in this musical that runs April 1-May 1 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit firststage.org.