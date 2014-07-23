César Galindo Benefit For Skylight

Costume designers don’t always get enough credit. It’s easy enough to casually mention how nice a particular bit of costuming is in the course of writing a review without even bothering to mention the name of the person who developed it. At the end of the month, the Skylight Music Theatre casts a little attention in the direction of the designer for their upcoming production of Rossini’s Cinderella . Their holding an event in the honor of the designer. Granted, it IS a fundraiser for the Skylight and New York fashion designer César Galindo isn’t exactly starved for attention, but it’s nice to see an often overlooked aspect of production taking center stage for an evening.

