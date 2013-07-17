A Chance To Win Coffee And Theatre

Door County's Peninsula Players have been providing some great theatre for a very, very long time. Their current show, Once A Ponzi Time sounds like a lot of fun. In just a few days they open Sunday in the Park With George . Of course, for those of us from Milwaukee, landing in Door County AND taking in a show is a little bit like managing a NASA launch. The Peninsula Players and Door County Coffee and Tea Company are offering 2 winners an opportunity to make it a little easier.

Worth a total of $150, the prize package includes 2 tickets to see a show there this summer, a backstage tour, a Peninsula Players mug, breakfast or lunch for two, a private roasting tour and my personal favorite a "one months' supply of coffee." (Kind of an ambiguous amount there. If it's free you WILL drink more coffee over the course of a month. No question . . . )

Anyway . . . all you have to do to enter is provide sensitive information ... like your email address and your mailing address. So count on that probably meaning that you'll get more advertising. But you'll like Penisnula Players' flyers. They are shiny and glossy and really pretty to look at. And if you're lucky they might just remind you of that month you drank way too much coffee from Door County and saw a free show with one of the oldest theatre companies in Wisconsin.

Click on the graphic below to get the entry form: