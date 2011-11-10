Charity Play Reading With The Fools

×

Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do something real and tangible beyond the stage as well.

This month, Fools For Tragedy presents the first in its Play in A Bucket series. The idea behind play in a bucket is kind of clever and it serves the community in a couple of different ways . . .

The show is a play reading. Actors interface with a script through a simple staged reading. Every month they’ll stage another reading from another different script. It’s a chance to engage with new stuff every month in a way that doesn’t necessarily involve the kind of work it takes to develop a whole new production . . . a monthly even of this kind is a great opportunity for people to maintain a casual interaction with each other . . . under the right circumstances, this fosters more communication within the local theatre community on a variety of different levels. Very cool . . .

Admission to the show comes via a donation to the Hunger Task Force.

Preferred items for donation include:

Canned fruit and juice

Breakfast items, such as cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix

High protein foods such as peanut butter, canned meats, canned beans and stews

Canned vegetables

Infant formula and baby food

Dinner items such as pasta, macaroni & cheese and potato mixes

Lunch items such as canned soups or canned pasta items

Fools for Tragedy will also be accepting cash donations to the Hunger Task Force.

This month’s event is slated for November 17th. features a cast including Kelly Doherty, Jordan Gwiazdowski, Adam Zastrow and Jennifer Gaul. Doors open at 7pm. The reading starts at 8pm. The reading takes place at Bucketworks at 706 South 5th Street.