Chastity Washington's Evening of Expression at the Jackalope Lounj

Playwright/standup comic Chastity Washington has been performing for two decades. She’s done the standard stand-up comic circuit, appeared on HBO, studied at Second City in Chicago and so on. There’s a kind of immediate connection with audiences that happens for a solo performer who has been consistently performing for nearly a quarter century or more. It’s always a lot of fun to watch. Washington, who has also evidently worked as a performance artist, a choreographer and a Michael Jackson impersonator, brings her show An Evening of Expression to the Jackalope Lounj next Wedesday. In what is described as a full stage play, Washington plays seven “vastly different,” characters that promo copy seems to suggest blends straightahead stand-up with more serious moments.

An Evening Of Expression was first performed at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts in 2000. A one-woman show goes through a lot of change in that time. It can be difficult to keep fresh. Just a couple of years ago, Washington performed a staging of the show at Carte Blanche Studios that was directed by Cart Blanche’s Jimmy Dragolovich. The latest performance makes it to the Jackalope Lounj, right next door to the Wicked House Of Pancakes on 343 North Broadway.

Plaid Tuba in conjunction with Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre present Chastity Washington’s An Evening of Expression appears at the Jackalope Lounj one night only, Wednesday June 15th at 7pm.

The show then moves to In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre for a three-show engagement July 7th, 8th and 9th.