Chastity Washington at Theatre Unchained

Seasoned stand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has been performing for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns to Milwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studio theater space a Theatre Unchained.

Judging from what’s available of Washington’s stand-up online, she’s a pretty versatile performer. Here she is performing some of the same jokes in two different venues. It’s kind of a surreal contrast in energy levels.

This isn’t just stand-up. It looks and moves like stand-up but it’s also something else.

Chastity Washington performs her Evening of Expression one-woman show at Theatre Unchained on 1-24 South 5th St. on July 5 and 6. For more information and ticket reservations, visit Theatre Unchained online.