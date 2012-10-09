Chekhov In 3D!!!

×

That which is in the fringes simply doesn't shout as loud as traditional commercial theatre. This is particularly upsetting as it means that I end up missing some stuff that sounds really, really cool. I end up being so distracted by the 16-17 other things that are opening over the course of the past 2-3 weeks that I miss something like Quasi-Mondo's THE SEAGULL in 3-D!!!

Judging by the fact that the YouTube promo video below has only been viewed some 24 times as of this writing, I guess I'm not the only one who might have missed word of this one. Look closely at the video below and you'll see Jessi Miller and a few others working on something that seems kind of strange, respectably hypnotic and . . . precisely the sort of thing that I'm going to be really, really upset with myself for not seeing if I don't get a chance.

Quasi Mondo's production of The Seagull 3D opened this past weekend. It continues through October 20th at The Milwaukee Fortress on 100A East Pleasant Street. For more information, call 414-702-0392. With any luck, there may be a review here by this time next week . . .