Child Actors Needed For Invulnerability on January 24th

×

The Milwaukee Rep is seeking child actors for its upcoming production of The History of Invulnerability. It's the story of Jerry Siegel--one of the minds behind Superman. They're looking for boys between the age of 10 and 13 who can play Superman creator Jerry Siegel-- a kid from Cleveland Ohio who was the youngest of six Jewish immigrants from Lithuania. They're also looking for boys between 0 and 14 years of age to play various roles in the ensemble. From the press release:

" The Rep is seeking applications from boys between 10 – 13 years of age to play the role of Young Jerry, boys between 12 – 14 years of age to play the role of Joel, and boys between 10 – 14 years of age to play a role in the ensemble. Parents who would like their children to audition for The History of Invulnerability should mail a separate photograph of each child, along with each child’s height, weight and age, as well as parent’s mailing and email addresses and home and cell phone numbers to: History Children’s Audition; Milwaukee Repertory Theater; 108 E. Wells Street; Milwaukee, WI 53202. Each child should also include a brief note telling the theater about himself and why he would like to be part of The History of Invulnerability. All information for children seeking to audition must arrive at The Rep by Friday, January 24, 2014.

The History of Invulnerability auditions will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2014. Children chosen to audition from submissions will be notified of an audition time. No children will be seen without an appointment. Please note that The History of Invulnerability does include some adult content.

For more information about any of Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 2013/14 productions, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com. "