Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County

×

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical and Life On The Mississippi all running in rotation on the beautiful outdoor stage. In addition to those shows, AFT is hosting a pair of events in the next few weeks.

Creative Kids DayOn Friday, July 16th, the AFT presents an opportunity for kids to get a look behind the scenes of a professional theatre company around the stage in Peninsula State Park. Kids ages 5 – 16 will spend time with AFT cast and crew playing theatre games and engaging in sing-a longs. There are two sessions: 9:30am - Noon and 1:00pm - 3:30pm. Admission is $20 per child to a maximum of $50 for three or more siblings.

The Rhode SistersThe popular folk music act featuring Alissa Rhode (on piano), frequent Milwaukee musical theatre talentMolly Rhode (on string bass) and honorary sister Rhonda Rae Busch (on guitar) will make it to the stage of the American Folklore Theatre on Sunday, August 1st at 7:00pm.