Children Perform Seuss in Waukesha

When the smoke is finally finished clearing on the 20th century, it is entirely possible that Dr. Seuss will be recognized as one of the most influential literary figures of our time. Not sure what that means, but it is kind of difficult to dispute the author's effect on popular culture and contemporary appreciation of end rhyme.

Over the years, I've seen a couple of different productions of Suessical the Musical including notable stagings with First Stage and Soulstice Theatre. The latest incarnation of a Dr. Seuss musical to hit local stages will be a children's production of Suessical Jr. at Waukesha Civic Theatre.

The staging is a product of the Waukesha STEM Academy--a K - 8 school inhabiting a couple of different campuses in Waukesha County. Their production of the all-kids version of the musical comedy runs January 17th - 19th at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.