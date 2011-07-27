A Christmas Carol Children's Auditions

×

The longest-running recurring show in Milwaukee, The Rep's annual production of A Christmas Carol has been through countless Tiny Tims and Martha Cratchits over the years. Search for child actors to fill the show'Âs roles is a constant process as child actors grow into adults and move on.

The auditions have been announced for this year'Âs production, which is scheduled to run December 1 -24 at the Pabst Theatre. The audition process is positively cute--parents interested in having their children considered should send "Âa separate photograph of each child, along with height, weight, age, clothing and shoe sizes, address and parent'Âs home and work phone numbers to: Children Auditions; Milwaukee Repertory Theater; 108 East Wells Street; Milwaukee, WI 53202" Children must also submit a brief note about themselves and why they want to be in A Christmas Carol.

All information must arrive at the Rep by Monday, August 15th. Audition slots are by appointment only. Those chosen to audition from submitted photos will be called with an audition time during the week prior to the audition date. Auditions are to be held on August 18th. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, September 10. Rehearsals are Tuesdays through Sundays from November 8 -Â 30.