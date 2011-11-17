A Christmas Catechism In Hartford

×

Christmas shows so often open in November . . . things seem to have been a bit truncated this year. One of the many Christmas shows passing through the area this December hist the stage of the Schauer Center on Friday December 2nd.

The irrepressible nun-based fare takes a Christmas twist as Sister searches for the mystery of what happened to the gold given as a baby shower present to Mary on the birth of her child. Kind of a fun idea that might be a nice trip out to Hartford in early December.

There are two performances on December 2nda 3pm matinee and a 7pm evening show. For ticket reservations, call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer Center Online.