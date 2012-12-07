Christmas in Mil-Waii at the UC

×

Various elements still look to raise funds for the Blue Hawaii retro Spectacular.This coming Saturday night at 8pm Retro Comedy Night hosts the Christmas in Mil-Waii comedy event.

It's a variety show featuring stand-up comic Ryan Holman, Silent film era physical comedy group The MUTES and Angry Young Men Ltd.'s lovable puppet character Lumpy.

All this and likely more will be featured at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue for a $15 cover charge. Milwaukee Comedy Fest's Matt Kemple hosts what should be a fun evening.