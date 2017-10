×

Christian theatre group Acacia Theatre enters the smooth of Christmas this year with Advent of Redemption--a program of shorts. Acacia showcases its best-loved short plays and a few of its all new tour offerings.

It's a spacial pay-what-toy-can performance on December 7th at University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5995 or visit Acacia Theatre online.