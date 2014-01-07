Church Basement Ladies' Mighty Fortress

×

The Church Basement Ladies series is popular due to the same type of niche audience that has made Late Night Catechism, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains if All For You and so on. The Church Basement series is set in a rural Minnesota church in the 1960s. There's a colorful cast of characters and a number of musical bits.

A relatively new installment of the series is being staged at the Schauer Center this month--Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement.

The story begins in 1960. A 16-year-old girl wears her first heels. Mrs. Engleson is learning to drive. A food drive is being planned at the county fair. It's a rural Minnesota based on the popular humor book Growing Up Lutheran.

A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement runs January 31st through February 1st in the Ruth A. Knoll Theater at the Schauer Center on 147 North Rural Street in Hartford. For ticket reservations, call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer Center online.