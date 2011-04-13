Church Basement Ladies Return

×

Executive Producer Curt Wollan was impressed enough by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson’s book Growing-Up Lutheran that he decided to develop a musical about it. The resulting stage show Church Basement Ladies was such a success that Wollan has decided to return to the premise with Church Basement Ladies 2: A Second Helping. The story is set in 1969-1970 in the same small, rural Minnesotan town as the original. The world is changing the way the world did back in the late ‘60’s and the church basement ladies are trying to adapt. They discuss serving students at a chuch banquet, a church-sponsored Missionary Night and the rise and fall of the 1969 Minnesota Vikings who made it to Super Bowl IV only to lose 7 to 23 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The cast ranges from an elderly matriarch to a young mother-to be.

Church Basement Ladies 2: A Second Helping makes it to the Young Auditorium at UW-Whitewater for two performances on April 16th (2pm and 7:30pm.) Call 262-472-2222 for reservations.