Cinema on Milwaukee's Broadway Next Month

Manifesting in boxy multiplexes all over the country, modern cinema bears little resemblance to the classy experience of going to a film in the movie palaces of the golden age of cinema. (At least, I assume it was--the first film I ever saw was Empire Strikes Back in a multiplex in 1980.) Even a trip to the Oriental on the East Side feels a bit faded to what it must have been like for Milwaukeeans in the late ‘20’s when it first appeared on the East Side. Aside from the Oriental and occasional screenings at out of the way places, it’s a relatively rare when an opportunity pops-up to see films in classy venues away from multiplex hell.

Next month, The Skylight offers the opportunity to see the $144 million grossing ABBA 2008 film musical adaptation of the Broadway hit Mamma Mia! In the spacious comfort of the Broadway Theatre Complex’s 358-seat Cabot Theater.

What’s more, lyrics will be flashed across the screen and attendees will be singing along. Sounds like a lot of fun.

At $17 - $27, it’s kind of pricey for a film, but it’s a fundraiser for The Skylight with funds going to support locally-produced musicals. There are screenings May 8th and 9th with a matinee on the 9th.